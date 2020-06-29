(from left to right): Bottom row - Barb and Eric Hodges. Top row – Sons Darrell Hodges, Keith Hodges and son-in-law and area Councillor Bob Marshall. (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

A farming family from the Beaverlodge-Albright area has been recognized for a century in the region with the 100 Years of Farming Pioneer Farming Family Award.

Recognized by the County of Grande Prairie’s Agricultural Services Board, Eric and Barb Hodges’ family have farmed in the area since 1915 when Eric’s father, Venn, arrived from England to settle on a homestead, with Venn also helping establish the first 4-H club in the Peace Country 1950.

Their current 2,000-acre operation includes grain and cattle, and Eric says the recognition in the form of the award is a wonderful way to remember those who came before him.

“This award is a tribute to my Dad,” he says. “It certainly wasn’t easy to homestead this land 100 years ago…I don’t know how they did it.”

The tradition of Hodges’ family farmers will also continue, as Eric’s sons Darrell, and Keith, along with grandson Keiran, have all decided to help carry on the operations on the land that has been in the family for over a century.

“It’s pretty special to see our two sons now farming the land that’s been in our family all this time,” Eric adds.

The County of Grande Prairie will present the family with a wrought-iron-style sign for their property in recognition of their 100+ years of farming.