Grande Prairie Regional College is looking to hire two new librarians to serve both of its campuses. GPRC Librarian and Library Chair Dr. Kieren Bailey says that it will bring the total for the college to three, meaning shorter wait times for students to get information.

The new librarians are part of a strategy to increase support for students and faculty by bringing together resources in both Grande Prairie and Fairview.

“It’s more of a global learning commons,” explains Bailey. “So before, there were two specific different buildings with two different staff and was referred to as the two different campuses but we’re wanting it to be more of a global GPRC, not this one campus versus the other; we’re here to serve all the students.”

All library services, as well as academic coaching, testing accommodation, research support, technology assistance, accessibility services, and tutor supports, will be provided within the new community space.

“The idea is to make it more centralized for student use,” adds Bailey. “Having all the academic supports in one department makes it more unified and more efficient so that we can create a one-stop academic shop for students and faculty.”

The changes will come in stages; with the modernization of services and resources taking place first, followed by changes to physical learning spaces on both campuses.