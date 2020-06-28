There is just one remaining case of COVID-19 considered active in Clear Hills County. Alberta Health Services says the region has one active and nine recovered cases of of June 26th.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, one of the recovered cases in the Municipal District of Smoky River has moved back into the active column and is the only active case in the region that has 56 recoveries and 10 deaths. The only other active case in the Peace Country is in Big Lakes County.

Across Alberta, 69 cases were added Saturday as nearly 6,400 tests were done. In the AHS North zone, there are 36 active cases, including five in hospital and one in intensive care.