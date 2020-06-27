The Grande Prairie Fire Department says it was able to limit the damage done by a fire in the city’s north end early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a mobile home at 120 Avenue and 97 Street around 4:10 a.m.

When crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames and smoke. Captain Rob Martin says they were able to quickly put the blaze out and keep the damage to one building.

The fire is now being investigated.