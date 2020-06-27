A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in the custody of High Prairie RCMP following a chase Friday. High Prairie RCMP says tips from the public led officers to a home about 25 kilometres north of the town around 2:30 p.m.

It’s reported there was a man and a woman inside, who fled from police. Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services was called in to help, and the woman was taken into custody three kilometres away three hours later. She was bitten by a dog and was treated by EMS as she was taken into custody.

Police say the man left on an ATV and was found in a remote location roughly three kilometres northwest of High Prairie. 34-year-old Dustin Tyler John St. Laurent has been arrested on his warrants for breach of statutory release and failing to appear, and is facing additional charges.