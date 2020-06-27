Nine years and $850 million after ground was broken at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, residents in the Peace Country are one step closer to having a facility ready for patient use.

Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given says construction delays aside, Grande Prairie will soon be home to Alberta’s newest and most modern hospital and that is something everyone should take great pride in.

“This, for a long time, had been the largest capital project underway in the province, and I think that really demonstrates the priority that multiple provincial governments have placed on ensuring that the right kind of infrastructure in place in Grande Prairie because everyone knows that Grande Prairie has a bright future in front of it.”

Once open, the hospital will have 240 patient beds and a state-of-the-art cancer centre with two new radiation treatment areas and a health-care training facility to work in partnership with Grande Prairie Regional College. Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation Executive Director Keith Curtis says it has been a long, difficult grind to get all the pieces in place, but they’re thrilled to see such progress.

“I think our donors will be so excited to see what their money has gone to help purchase and help build within this new hospital and will continue to do for years to come,” he says.

“We still have about $4.5 million to go Key To Care Campaign… COVID-19 slowed us down a bit, but we are starting to pick up steam again, and being able to bring in to see the new hospital will be a fantastic benefit for us.”

The Alberta government says it will take time to address deficiencies, clean and commission the facility, and train staff, but as of now, they are eyeing a late summer 2021 opening.