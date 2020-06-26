News Grande Prairie area wildfire danger now high SHARE ON: Erica Fisher, staff Thursday, Jun. 25th, 2020 (Alberta Wildfire) The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has increased again. Alberta Wildfire says the fire danger is now high. “High temperatures, low humidity, and wind all contribute to increasing the fire danger. Lightning-related fires are more common in June through August and in the late afternoon.” Since the beginning of March, there have been 28 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. A fire advisory remains in place for the region.