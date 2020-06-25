Eight of the 10 COVID-19 cases in Clear Hills County are reported to have recovered. According to data provided by Alberta Health Services, the region now has only two active cases remaining.

Big Lakes County is the only other region in the Peace Country with one active case. There are no active cases in the City or County of Grande Prairie.

The province confirmed an additional 44 cases of the virus Thursday as more than 6,300 tests were done. One additional death was reported, linked to an outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton.

There are currently 506 active cases province-wide. In the AHS North zone, there are 33 active cases, including three people hospitalized and one in the ICU.