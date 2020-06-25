Grande Prairie residents are being asked to give their thoughts as to what should be involved in the 2021 municipal budget. As part of its annual public delegation methods, the city has launched the 2021 budget engagement survey.

The 10 to 15 minute online survey will serve as space for people to brainstorm about the future of the community, and will also provide an opportunity to ask questions of city staff and get live responses.

In addition to the survey, the city has whipped up an online budget allocator, which allows residents to see how much of the average annual tax bill goes to each city service, and vote on whether they would increase, maintain or decrease funding on each item.

Residents can provide feedback on the engagement page and budget allocator from June 25th to July 15th. Feedback collected will be reported to city council before budget deliberations on November 4th.

Recently, members of city council directed administration to present a budget for 2021 with a tax increase within the range of 0 and 2.5 per cent.