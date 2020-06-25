RCMP advise the public to avoid approaching Bradley Duff as he is considered potentially armed and dangerous. (Supplied, RCMP)

Residents in High Prairie are being told to stay alert after an alleged sighting of a man wanted by police in the area.

High Prairie RCMP received a report on Thursday of an abandoned stolen vehicle and a sighting of an individual matching Bradley Duff’s description near Township Road 740 and Range Road 170 south of High Prairie

Area residents are being cautioned to be on the lookout for Duff who has been sighted on rural area properties.

Duff continues to remain on outstanding warrants of arrest for charges including break and enter to a residence, two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, and assault.

High Prairie RCMP, along with the assistance of RCMP support services will have a heavy police presence in the area and are asking the public to refrain from approach and/or posting photos and video on social media.

The public is being warned not to approach Duff as he is believed to be possibly armed and dangerous. Anyone who may have information about Duff’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Whitecourt RCMP or their local police.