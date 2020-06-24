UPDATE: The Wembley Fire Department says it has evidence to suggest the circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious in nature. Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area Wednesday afternoon is asked to contact Beaverlodge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The Source Energy Arena & Recreation Centre says it will likely be days before staff can get inside the building to asses the damage.

It’s with a heavy heart that I share the news that we have suffered a fire on the south side of the building. It will be… Posted by Source Energy Arena & Recreation Centre on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

A fire at the Wembley arena heavily damaged a storage shed next to the facility Wednesday afternoon. According to witnesses, flames broke out around 2:45 p.m.

Bystanders were quickly ushered away from the building, and passing vehicles were directed to avoid driving over hoses on the road.

The fire department has yet to determine the cause of the blaze.