Organizational changes made by WestJet have meant the permanent laying off of 26 people at the Grande Prairie Airport. In total, the Calgary-based airline laid off 3,333 employees across the country Wednesday.

WestJet will be contracting out its operations at the Grande Prairie Airport, along with all of its domestic airports outside of Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto. The company will consolidate call centre activity in Alberta and strategically restructure its office and management staff.

CEO Ed Sims says the goal is to streamline WestJet for a competitive future following COVID-19.

“Today’s announcement regarding these strategic but unavoidable changes will allow us to provide security to our remaining 10,000 WestJetters, and to carry on the work of transforming our business.”