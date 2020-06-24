The Eastlink Centre, Coca-Cola Centre, and Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool will start to reopen July 6th.

Starting with the Eastlink Centre, the new hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

The fitness centre will be available in the first phase of the reopening but restricted to 30 people per hour. The aquatics area will also be open but limited to 24 people per hour with sanitization between bookings in the 50 metre and 25 metre pools only, and one person per lane.

The Coke Centre will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Saturdays and Sundays for bookings only. Drop-ins and regular programming are not allowed during this relaunch stage.

The Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool will be open for bookings only, with no drop in public swimming sessions planned until a later date. The pool will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 6:30 p.m., in four group bookings of 45 minutes apiece, with a maximum of 20 people.

It will operate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in hour booking slots, with a maximum of 20 people per group.