The Grande Prairie Cineplex will reopen to the public on July 3rd, after having been closed since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The local theatre is one of 13 that will be reopening across Alberta, following six early bird openings in Calgary and Edmonton this Friday.

“The past three months have given us a new appreciation for the importance of friends and family and the power of shared experiences with those we love,” says Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob.

“Entertaining is what we do best and we simply can’t wait to safely welcome guests back to our theatres and The Rec Room for some much-deserved entertainment, fun, and escape,” he adds.

Officials say public health and safety will remain their top priority, with enhanced safety and cleaning measures in place to allow for adequate social distancing both in and outside of auditoriums. The new measures will include reserved seating and reduced capacities in all auditoriums, enhanced cleaning with a focus on high-contact surfaces, accepting debit and credit payments only, and limiting food offerings at core concessions only.

Employees will be also be provided with personal protective equipment, with hand sanitizer readily available for guests and employees throughout the buildings. Cineplex will be offering five-dollar tickets and showing popular releases that may have been missed during the pandemic.