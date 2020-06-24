The Grande Prairie Storm could see a new name between the pipes in the upcoming season, as the team has traded for goaltender Carl Stankowski from the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League in exchange for goaltender Kaeden Lane.

The 20-year-old Stankowski played in 18 games for Penticton after making his way to the South Okanagan from the Western Hockey League, where he played for the Calgary Hitmen and Seattle Thunderbirds. He had an impressive 14-3 record on the year with a 2.08 GAA and a .915 save percentage for the Vees last season.

Lane had a solid stint for the Storm during his time in Grande Prairie, posting 31 wins, and four shutouts over two seasons with the club.