RCMP in McLennan is calling on the public for information after approximately 10,000 litres of fuel were stolen from a construction site on Highway 2 near Highway 747.

Police say between June 5th and 9th, suspects stole the fuel out of several work vehicles. It’s believed that some heavy machinery also went missing during that time. Authorities believe several suspects were involved in the theft, but are without video footage of any of the thefts.

Anyone with information on a suspicious person or vehicle loading fuel at this site during this time, or any vehicle that does not appear to belong at that location, is encouraged to contact McLennan RCMP.