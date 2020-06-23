City crews will begin work on repaving and traffic flow improvement in the west end of the city on Wednesday. The work is set to take place on 100 Avenue between 124 Street and 108 Street, where crews will replace the existing asphalt, remove and reinstall the curb and gutter, and complete line painting and landscaping. A free-flow lane is also being constructed on 100 Avenue between 116 Street and 115 Street.

“Now that Highway 43X is complete and the city has taken control over the old bypass, we are thankful to finally have the opportunity to improve traffic safety and improve the road to our city standard,” says Mayor Bill Given. “The western portion of 100 Avenue continues to be an important part of our regional transportation network as a critical connector back to Highway 40, a transportation artery that supports the forestry, and oil and gas industries.”

Both the east and westbound lanes in the zone will be down to one lane, so drivers should expect delays. Night construction is also expected to take place at the intersections of 100 Avenue/116 Street and 100 Avenue/108 Street. Drivers are reminded to watch for workers in the area and to pay attention to all posted signage. The work is expected to be completed by mid-August.