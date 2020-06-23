For once, rubbernecking to check out the scene of a crash is being encouraged. MADD Grande Prairie and its partners have stationed a wrecked vehicle near Highway 43 and Range Road 51 in the hopes of reminding people not to drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

With the help of Harold’s Towing and Recovery and the Grande Prairie RCMP, the plan is to move the vehicle, marked with impaired driving messages, to different areas around the region. According to the latest statistics from Alberta Transportation, from 2013 to 2017, an average of 48 people were killed and another 669 people injured in crashes involving an impaired driver.