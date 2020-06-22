The Grande Prairie Public Library will be kicking off what it’s calling “GPPL Express” as part of a staged reopening strategy.

Set to open July 2nd, the express service will be located in the library’s Rotary Community Room and will feature materials such as Blu-ray, Most Wanted, and bestsellers, as well as new and in-demand materials from across the library.

Library Director Deb Cryderman says it’s a natural progression for the facility as it continues down the path to fully reopening.

“We’ve been offering curbside pickup since March, but a library is a meeting place,” she says. “The community has reached out to let us know that they’ve missed us and we’re excited to be able to welcome them back.”

Cryderman says restrictions will still be in place for the number of patrons allowed in at each time, and they’ll be paying special attention to health and safety, specifically when it comes to cleaning items that are handled by members of the public.

“Returned items will be quarantined, social distancing will be maintained, and we will provide the safest environment possible.”

GPPL Express will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With the first hour of operation on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday set aside for seniors and those that may need extra time and assistance.