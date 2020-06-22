A search warrant near Valhalla has led to charges against two people. Beaverlodge RCMP says a search warrant was executed at a property on June 12th, following a lengthy investigation.

During their search, authorities reportedly seized stolen licence plates, stolen cheques, as well a shotgun, a rifle, other weapons, various drugs, including fentanyl, and tools.

Three people were arrested, with the two from Valhalla Centre charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm without a licence.