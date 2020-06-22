There will be no ACAC sports at Grande Prairie Regional College for the rest of 2020. The Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference has cancelled the fall season.

GPRC says this means its athletes won’t be taking part in regular season play before January 2021. That affects basketball, volleyball, soccer, and cross-country.

“GPRC supports the decision made by the ACAC to suspend athletics as our college continues to prioritize the health of our student athletes, coaches, administration and fans,” says GPRC Sport, Fitness & Wellness Director Thomas Slifka. “The wellbeing of our GPRC Wolves community is vital as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

More details on start dates, formats, and health procedures are expected at a later date. Earlier this month, GPRC unveiled plans a return to classes this fall that mixes virtual and in-person learning.