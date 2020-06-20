The Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions are under a severe thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms will develop along a surface trough this afternoon from Rainbow Lake southeast towards Airdrie. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe. Any severe thunderstorms that do develop will weaken this evening.”

In Grande Prairie, the forecast shows a 60 per cent chance of rain with a risk of a thunderstorm for Saturday. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 23 degrees with wind gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour in the afternoon.

It’s noted that large hail can damage property and cause injury. Residents are reminded to stay indoors when they hear thunder.