The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has increased ahead of the weekend. Alberta Wildfire now says the danger is moderate, and notes the weather forecast for this weekend shows a heating and drying trend for the area.

“High temperatures, low humidity, and wind all contribute to increasing the fire danger. Lightning-related fires are more common in June through August and in the late afternoon.”

Since the beginning of March, there have been 22 wildfires in the region. A fire advisory remains in effect.