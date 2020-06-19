COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 18, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

Another case of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie is said to have recovered. That leaves the city with one sole active case and 17 recovered ones as of the end of the day June 18th.

The only other active cases in the Peace Country are 10 in the Clear Hills County area and one in Northern Sunrise County.

Across Alberta, 46 cases were recorded Friday while nearly 9,000 tests were done. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledges that active cases have increased over the past couple of weeks, but notes most are from a known source.

“That’s positive as it means we can stop the spread faster.”

Hinshaw points to two funerals that have led to at least 24 cases, and 12 cases identified in one apartment building. She adds, so far, no cases in Alberta have been linked to any protests, applauding the widespread use of face masks.

Hinshaw also recognizes that hospitalization rates in the province are low, with 39 patients in hospital and six in the ICU. One person in intensive care is in the AHS North zone.