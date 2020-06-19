Police in Valleyview are hoping dash cam footage could help in their investigation of a child luring report. The RCMP says the incident happened at Williamson Provincial Park, near the boat launch area on Williamson Park Road Thursday.

It’s reported than a man driving a white Ford pickup truck with black fender flares approached two children aged five and 14-years-old around 8 p.m. It’s alleged the suspect tried to lure the younger child into his truck, but was interrupted when the teen took the child and fled the area to call police.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have dash came footage in that area between 4 p.m. and dark on June 18th, or who has other information, to contact Valleyview RCMP or Crime Stoppers.