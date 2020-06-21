A short film created and shot in Grande Prairie will be hitting the big screen in The Big Apple. C.I.A. Solutions’ “Lost” will be part of the 2020 New York Lift Off Film Festival.

The film looks at cycles of life, in which people can feel powerless while in the grips of a bad situation, but in the end must make difficult choices to breakthrough. Project Lead Len Morisette says when they began shooting the short in 2019, he was happy to have a platform to tell a story which was important to him, but adds with how the world has changed in the last 12 months, it looks to resonate with a wider audience.

“I think with the world today, and everybody having this social awakening, and that film is all about a different perspective, especially a Canadian perspective about some of the plights Indigenous people go through,” he explains. “The world seems to be talking about this, and you see it all over social media, there are good conversations, uncomfortable conversations, but we are talking about it, and that’s a good thing.”

Morissette adds he hopes his film, like many others which will air at the festival, will help inspire the next generation of filmmakers into putting issues close to their heart on screen for all to see, and potentially learn from.

“It goes to show you that these issues that have been slowly festering, no matter what matter what sector it is, Black Lives Matter, Indigenous rights… we are always in pursuit of making our society better.”

Now in its 11th year, the New York Lift Off Film Festival will run from June 27th to July 4th in Brooklyn.