Historic Dunvegan won’t be opening to the public in the near future. The government confirmed Thursday that while other provincial historic sites are reopening on June 20th, it will remain closed until further notice.

“Given the nature of certain historic sites and their close quarters, they are unable to safely implement measures and procedures to adhere to public health guidelines.”

All provincial historic sites have been closed since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this month, the park south of Fairview proactively cancelled its Canada Day and Fresh Air Market events for 2020