The Grande Prairie Storm is getting into a new game: the craft beer game. The Junior A hockey squad has teamed up with Grain Bin Brewery to create its own beer, aptly named “Junior ‘A’le”.

“The can looks great and we’re trying to have it in as many places in the community and, certainly, at our games, and hopefully that helps drive some sales” says newly minted head coach Mike Vandekamp.

The brew is a Nordic Golden Ale that is made with a yeast called kveik from Norway, sold in four-packs. Vandekamp sees the partnership as a great, local cross-promotion.

“This is an opportunity for Grain Bin to, maybe, find a bunch of new people interested in their beer, the hockey fans in the community, the people that follow us. I think it’s just a good cross-marketing opportunity, and it’s really good beer!”

Fans were eager to be the first to have a sip. The brewery was packed for the launch, and the first run completely sold out within a few hours. Grain Bin says more will be available next month, with the proceeds going to the Storm.

Designing the drink was a welcome distraction during an off-season like no other. Vandekamp says COVID-19 ending the hockey season before the end of playoffs is a unique situation, and has posed challenges for the club.

“Not being able to get into scouting… not having camps, we usually have camps in the spring to help us build the team for next year. Obviously, with me being new to the team it’s been really hard because we were unable to get on the ice at all and learn anything about our returning group of players, it’s been strange.”

The coach indicates plans are being worked on by the Alberta Junior Hockey League in the hopes of returning to play in September. Vandekamp wants to see an improved effort to draw more fans to games and go further into the post-season.