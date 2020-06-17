An autopsy has determined the death of a man near Woking last week was a homicide. The deceased has been identified as a 19-year-old from Clairmont, but his name is not being released by RCMP.

He was found on the side of the road on Highway 677 west of Highway 2 near the Woking turn off around 9 a.m. on June 11th. At that time, police called the death suspicious.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes continues to investigate this homicide. It has thanked the public for dash cam footage that was provided early on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3525, local police, or Crime Stoppers.