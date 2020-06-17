Alberta Wildfire has dropped the wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area to low. Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke says that means that fuels do not ignite easily from small embers.

“But a more intense heat source, such as lightning, may start a wildfire in duff or dry rotted wood. Always put out your campfire, soak and stir the ashes until they are cool to the touch. Campfire safety is particularly important at this time of year.”

Since March 1st, there have been 21 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. A fire advisory remains in place.