COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 16, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

A case of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie has been moved from the active to recovered column, leaving the city with two active and 16 recovered cases.

Over the past 24 hours, Alberta Health Services also says an active case has been confirmed in Northern Sunrise County, giving the region one active and three recovered, while the active case reported earlier this week in the Municipal District of Peace has been removed from its data.

Across Alberta, 35 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday. There are 36 patients in hospital and seven in the ICU. Of those, one person in intensive care is in the AHS North zone.

Of all cases in the province, 92 per cent are considered recovered. More than 6,500 test have been done since Monday.