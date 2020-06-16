Three people are facing charges from a drug seizure following a nearly two month investigation by the Grande Prairie RCMP.

Police say on June 12th, they conducted search warrants on homes in Wembley and Grande Prairie, and were able to drum up $14,000 in cash, 79 individual pieces of cocaine packaged for resale, 27 grams of psilocybin and things used to package cocaine for trafficking.

25-year-year Arbaaz Zafar Karachiwalla and 21-year-old Bryan Randall Krupka of Grande Prairie have each been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possessing property obtained by crime over $5m000, and one count of breach of recognizance.

27-year-old Amir Jaber of Grande Prairie has also been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Krupka and Jaber are both scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 12th, while Karachiwalla is still awaiting a Judicial Interim Release Hearing.