Residents have moved back into Odyssey House after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the shelter. The green light was given after an assessment by Alberta Health Services.

Since the positive test in May, sister shelters and local hotels helped put up those in need. There have been no more cases, and services for those experiencing domestic violence can resume at the shelter.

In a Facebook post, officials have thanked their partners for their help.

“Your support and well wishes meant so much to us; without your generosity and kindness, we would not have been able to continue supporting women and children experiencing domestic violence in the peace region. You have our [utmost] gratitude!”

Odyssey House will continue to follow all health and safety procedures in their pandemic plan, which include social distancing and cleaning protocols, as well as staff wearing PPE when intaking residents.

Odyssey House is once again accepting donations of essential items stored in hard or plastic containers. Those include laundry detergent and toiletries like feminine hygiene products. Gift cards, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations are also being accepted at this time.

Officials say items which they need most at the moment are body wash, tampons, disposable diapers sizes 4, 5, and 6, shaving cream and razors, and shampoo and conditioner. Due to the continued threat of COVID-19, soft and fabric-based items like towels, linens, and clothing are not permitted for drop off.