Peace Wapiti Public School Division’s superintendent is adamant that staff across the region will be ready to go with whatever plan is in place for students come September 2020. Bob Stewart says a committee made up of administration, transportation, facilities, human resources, and principals is developing a re-entry plan.

He says the preparation, which includes all three potential scenarios laid out by Alberta Education, is the key to a successful and smooth relaunch.

“Regardless of the scenario directed by Alberta Education on or before August 1st we will be ready for September with our focus having one key priority, and that is the safety of children, students, and staff.”

Stewart adds, as far as health and safety protocols go, there is no direction for staff or students to wear Personal Protective Equipment. However, they continue to procure PPE items like masks, sanitizer, face shields, and gloves. They’re also looking at alternative ways to keep students safe in the classrooms, and are leaving no stone unturned.

“Of course, there will be the social distancing aspect where possible, but we will have to look at some of the courses we offer and perhaps reduce some of the hours within those courses, such as music class for example,” Stewart explains.

On June 10th, Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said the province is targeting “near normal” operations with some health measures in place, with a final decision being made no later than August 1st.