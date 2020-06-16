Two picnic tables were destroyed as part of vandalism to Heritage Park Campground on June 10th (Town of Sexsmith)

The Town of Sexsmith is eager to find whoever is responsible for recent vandalism at Heritage Park Campground. It is offering up to $400 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The town says two picnic tables were destroyed and a tree was chopped down on June 10th. The padlock was also broken off of the washrooms and a mess of liquor bottles and cans were reportedly left inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact County Enforcement Services at 780-532-9727, Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. People are also asked to let admin@sexsmith.ca know about any tips sent.