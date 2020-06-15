A wanted man may have been spotted east of High Prairie. RCMP says a sighting of a person believed to be Bradley Duff was reported in the early morning hours of June 14th in the area of Range Road 185 and Township road 742 in Big Lakes County.

Police say the suspect may have been wearing all dark or black clothing and a red bandana over his face. It’s said he was taking things out of a white Dodge truck parked off the road.

Mounties say the same truck was later found on fire around 12;l30 a.m. on June 15th. It was reported stolen out of Whitecourt and Duff is alleged to have been the last person known to have been seen driving it.

There was a police presence in the Blue Ridge area on June 9th in connection with the truck. At that time, it was reported that its driver had been found unconscious in a ditch but then fled.

The RCMP is now searching the area with the help of Police Dog Services. The public is asked to avoid the area and to not post photos or video on social media.

People are also warned not to approach Duff as he is considered armed and dangerous. There are warrants for his arrest.