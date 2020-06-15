The number of flights to and from Grande Prairie is on the rise, as WestJet has announced the re-introduction of flights between the Swan City and Edmonton.

Starting July 5th, the Calgary based airline will have 5 weekly flights been Grande Prairie and Edmonton, with an additional three flights daily between Calgary and Grande Prairie.

Air Canada has not yet released its updated flight schedule, with service currently scheduled between Calgary and Grande Prairie once a day, seven days a week.