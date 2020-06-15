A plethora of driving-related services conducted by the province will be unavailable for a few days starting June 18th.

In a statement, the province says the Motor Vehicle System, which tracks all driver and vehicle information in Alberta, is being updated. Because of that, it will be unavailable starting June 18th at 9 p.m. The system will be back in operation by 8 a.m. June 23rd.

During the planned shutdown, Albertans will be unable to access all motor vehicle services, including:

Knowledge tests, road tests, and road test bookings

Vehicle registrations and renewals

Driver’s licence suspension reinstatements

Driver’s licence and ID card services (including new applications, renewals, temporary licences, exchanges, duplicates and reclassifications)

Driver’s abstracts, searches, in-transit permits, etc.

The province says drivers with licences or ID cards that are set to expire on or around these dates should plan to complete their renewals before June 19th.