Starting June 16th, users of the paved Muskoseepi Trails are being asked to avoid the area between 84 Avenue and 68 Avenue as the city will be removing dead tree snags.

Officials say certain trees have been evaluated for hazard potential by the City’s Certified Arborists and are being entirely or partially removed.

The work will include removing the top section of certain trees to reduce hazards to pedestrians, but the remainder of the tree will be maintained for wildlife habitat to enhance the diversity of animals in the area.

Signs, barricades, and traffic control measures will be up in the area when workers are on site.