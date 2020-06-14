A man missing from Kamloops, B.C. may have travelled to the Grande Prairie area. RCMP says investigators reached out to the local detachment to let it know the search area has been extended.

42-year-old Jason Redhead was last seen in Kamloops on February 19, 2020. He is described as Indigenous, 5’6″, and 150 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.