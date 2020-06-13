The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has dropped. Alberta Wildfire says it is now moderate, but people are still asked to be careful with any activities in the forest.

A fire advisory remains in place, with safe wood campfires, backyard fire pits, charcoal briquette barbecues, and propane, natural gas, or powered appliances allowed. The province notes, the precautions are in place as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response plan to avoid multiple disasters at a time when resources may be limited.

Any burning other than campfires without a permit aren’t allowed. The same goes for any burning when the wind is more than 12 kilometres an hour.

Since March 1st, there have been 21 wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.