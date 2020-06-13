Severe thunderstorms could be possible in the Grande Prairie area Friday night. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms moving into Alberta tonight may become severe. The main threats with any severe thunderstorms that develop tonight will be two to three centimetre hail and wind gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour.”

It’s noted large hail can damage property and cause injury, and strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.