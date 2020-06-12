COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 12, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the City of Grande Prairie. At the same time, an active case has been moved to the recovered column, giving the city six active and 12 recovered cases.

Across Alberta, 30 cases were added Friday, out of 7,746 tests done. The number of hospitalizations went up by eight to 53 while six patients remain in the ICU.

93 per cent of all cases are considered recovered.