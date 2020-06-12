The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership has lifted the State of Local Emergency in all six GPREP municipalities.

“Although the State of Local Emergency has been lifted, residents must continue to act with caution as the threat of the spread of COVID-19 still exists,” said Chris Manuel, Director of Emergency Management for GPREP.

“Listen to provincial health professionals, adhere to physical distancing measures where possible, and wear a mask when unable to maintain distancing,”

The State of Local Emergency has been in effect since March 18 in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic in the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley, and the Village of Hythe.

All programs developed to help the community during the pandemic, including personal protective equipment distribution, business ambassador program, community care program, vulnerable sector isolation program, and the temporary overflow cot program will continue to operate until further notice.