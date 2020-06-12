The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now considered high. Alberta Wildfire says two new wildfires broke out this week and have been turned over the landowners.

Since the beginning of wildfire season at the start of March, there have been 21 wildfires recorded in the local fire area. A fire advisory remains in effect, meaning people can use fire pits in their backyards, charcoal briquettes on a barbecue, and have a campfire.