City of Grande Prairie rec centres won’t be opening Friday. Operators say that while the province has given the go ahead for recreation facilities to reopen June 12th, operators say they’re not ready to let the public in to places like the Eastlink Centre, the Coca Cola Centre, the outdoor pool, and the CKC West Turf Field.

“With careful consideration and compliance to the health restrictions the CKC Management Team is executing a phased re-opening of amenities at the Community Knowledge Campus.”

It’s noted that facilities like the Eastlink Centre typically see more then 3,000 people a day, and additional health measures will mean even closer monitoring and controls. Planning is underway, along with rehiring and retraining of staff.

“As we finalize our preparations, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding and look forward with great enthusiasm to announcing a re-opening dates and welcoming you through our doors once again.”

The Grande Prairie Public Library has also said it needs more time to consider provincial health guidelines. It expects to announce an reopening date in the coming weeks.

Mayor Bill Given noted earlier this week that the city will be taking a cautious approach to reopening its facilities, partly due to safety concerns and partly due to significant cuts to staffing.