The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious death near Spirit River.

Police say they were called to assist EMS around 9 a.m. on June 11th, after medical personal located a deceased man on the side Highway 677 west of Highway 2 near the Woking turn off.

Mounties from the Spirit River detachment determined that the circumstances surrounding the man’s death were suspicious.

Highway 677 west from Highway 2 has been closed to traffic. Traffic is being diverted and this is anticipated to continue for the remainder of today.

The RCMP is looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area from the early morning hours of June 11th to contact them immediately. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is urged to call Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3525.