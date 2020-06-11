Several municipal facilities across the Municipal District of Greenview will be reopening to the public on Monday, June 15th.

The Valleyview administration building, DeBolt public service building, Grovedale public service building, and the Grande Cache administration building will all be reopened from 8 a.m. tp 4:30 p.m.

Valleyview Family and Community Support Services will also reopen but will be walk-in only from 8 a.m. to noon, with appointment only access available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Grande Cache FCSS services will remain available by appointment only until further notice.

Some of the mitigation measures put in place include plexiglass dividers at the front counters. Signage and floor markers will also be installed to help remind people of physical distancing. Residents showing any symptoms of COVID-19 are being asked to not enter the facilities.

MD of Greenview officials say more facility reopening details will be coming soon.