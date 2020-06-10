COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 10, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie has dropped. Wednesday’s data from Alberta Health Services shows three active cases are now considered recovered.

The change leaves the city with six active and 10 recovered cases. The only other area in the region with an active case is Clear Hills County with one.

Across Alberta, 47 additional cases were recorded Wednesday, out of more than 6,500 tests done. 93 per cent of all provincial cases are considered recovered, with 42 patients in hospital and six in intensive care.