The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Kennedy Olson-Coulas was last seen in Grande Prairie on June 9th, and they are concerned for his wellbeing. Olson-Coulas is 5’11” tall, weighs roughly 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.